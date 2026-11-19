Narendra Modi meets Donald Trump as India deepens Quad role
India is taking a bigger role in the Quad, a team-up with the US Japan, and Australia, to keep the Indo-Pacific safe and stable.
Prime Minister Modi just met with President Trump and other leaders in Manila for their first summit in two years, where they talked about standing up to economic pressure and making sure the seas stay open as China gets more assertive.
Quad ministers coordinate AI and minerals
Quad foreign ministers have been busy this year, teaming up on tech like AI, building better infrastructure, and securing key minerals, all to balance out China's growing influence.
India's also deepening defense ties with Japan through joint drills like Veer Guardian, showing it's serious about working together but still keeping its own strategic independence.