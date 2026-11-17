Narendra Modi pockets Indian flag marker during Quad photo session
During a recent Quad leaders' photo session at the ASEAN summit in Manila, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was spotted picking up an Indian flag marker from the floor and slipping it into his pocket, a small gesture that attracted attention.
The moment stood out for its simplicity and showed Modi's knack for paying attention to little details, even when everyone's watching.
White card was Indian flag marker
That white card was actually an Indian flag marker, used to show where each leader should stand.
With US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi present, the move was quietly noted.
The meeting itself was the first of Quad leaders since 2024 on the sidelines of the ASEAN leaders' summit in Manila.