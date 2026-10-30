Narendra Modi to visit Canada December 11-12, attend Toronto gathering
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Canada on December 11-12, 2026, with a big highlight being his attendance at a community gathering in Toronto for about 30,000 Indo-Canadians. Registration is already open online.
Before heading to the G-20 summit in Miami, Modi will also make stops in Ottawa and Toronto for meetings with Mark Carney and businesses in Ottawa and attend the diaspora/community gathering in Toronto.
India and Canada close to CEPA
Modi's trip is all about strengthening economic and diplomatic ties between India and Canada.
Both countries are close to wrapping up a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), after five rounds of talks and more meetings planned soon.
This marks Modi's first visit since 2015, aiming to reset relations with Canada, whose prime minister is putting fresh energy into building partnerships with India.