NATO meeting at headquarters splits over Ukraine strikes inside Russia
A meeting at Nato headquarters got tense as allies clashed over Ukraine launching attacks inside Russia.
The US argued these strikes just make Russia dig in harder, but Germany's defense minister called that idea "quite a stupid thing," saying the real issue is Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.
US opposes deep strikes UK supports
The US wants to focus on fighting at the front lines, while the UK believes deep strikes are key to weakening Russia and protecting lives.
The U.K.'s defense minister said these hits help save lives, and Ukraine's president, Zelenskyy, backed them as necessary responses to Russian aggression, especially after Ukraine's strike on the Russian-built Kerch Bridge.
This disagreement shows NATO is still figuring out how best to support Ukraine.