NATO says Russia lost over 50,000 troops including 28,000 deaths
Last month was especially tough for Russian forces in Ukraine: NATO says more than 50,000 Russian troops were lost, including about 28,000 deaths.
This is a much higher toll than what Ukraine faced and shows just how intense the fighting has gotten as Ukrainian defenses hold strong and a ground offensive has recaptured more than 125 square kilometers of territory.
Ukraine reclaims 125+ sq km
Ukraine has pushed back hard, reclaiming more than 125 square kilometers and even hitting Russian infrastructure like oil refineries.
Meanwhile, global tensions are still high: President Donald Trump claimed there was an "energy ceasefire," but Ukraine's president, Zelenskyy, later said no deal had been finalized.
With Russia now planning to boost its defense spending, the conflict is putting serious pressure on both sides, especially for President Putin back home.