NCPG's secret $2 million Kalshi donation prompts Maurer resignation and backlash
The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) is facing backlash after it quietly accepted a $2 million donation from Kalshi, a company linked to gambling.
The deal happened without the full board's OK and was kept under wraps, leading to the resignation of executive director Heather Maurer.
The secrecy landed like a bombshell in the gambling addiction advocacy community.
New York sues Kalshi over gambling
Kalshi isn't just in the spotlight for its donation: it's also being sued by New York over alleged illegal gambling.
The company operates in a regulatory gray zone as a financial exchange, not a sportsbook, which complicates things further.
All this comes as NCPG navigates leadership changes and tries to prove it can still effectively help those dealing with gambling problems.