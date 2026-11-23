Nearly 200 nations fail joint COP31 climate declaration in Turkey
At the big COP31 climate summit in Turkey, almost 200 nations tried and failed to agree on a joint declaration to tackle climate change.
Talks hit roadblocks thanks to global tensions, ongoing conflicts, and fallout from the energy crisis.
Even though most of the 160 agenda points saw progress, countries just couldn't get on the same page about next steps.
Ethiopia faces COP32 leadership challenge
Turkiye and Australia struggled to lead the process smoothly, leaving Ethiopia with a challenge as it is due to take over COP32 in 2027.
There's a clear call from observers for more transparency and teamwork in future negotiations, because without it, making real progress on climate action is going to stay tough.