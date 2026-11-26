Nearly 2,000 migrants land on Canary Islands before Spain election
Almost 2,000 migrants landed on Spain's Canary Islands in just one day, most arriving at El Hierro after crossing the Atlantic from Senegal and Gambia.
This record influx comes right before Spain's national elections, where immigration is a hot topic.
Clavijo seeks help for unaccompanied minors
Favorable weather and a full moon made the journey safer, leading to this sudden spike.
The islands have already seen over 26,000 arrivals this year, nearly half just in November.
With El Hierro's small population of 12,000 now stretched thin, Canary Islands regional leader Fernando Clavijo is asking other regions for help caring for unaccompanied minors and urging a more humane response instead of political finger-pointing.