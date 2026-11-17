Nearly 300 arrested in Manila ahead of Donald Trump's arrival
Nearly 300 people were arrested in Manila during major protests against US President Donald Trump, who is expected to arrive in the city for the ASEAN summit today.
Organizers expected up to 10,000 protesters, leading to extra security across the city.
The demonstrations are mainly about frustration with Trump's policies and their impact on daily life.
Protesters cite Iran war, Pax Silica
Protesters are upset over rising living costs from the Iran war. There is also anger about the U.S.-led Pax Silica initiative (a planned tech hub in New Clark City in Tarlac, about 120km from Manila), which critics say could harm local communities and the environment.
Protest leader Renato Reyes criticized President Marcos Jr.'s crackdown on protesters, while Amnesty Philippines is calling for a review of the arrests, saying peaceful protest is essential right now.