Nepal cuts death certificate wait to 45 days for families
Nepal just made a big change: families of people missing after disasters like the August floods can now get death certificates in only 45 days, instead of waiting 12 years.
This move, issued by President Ram Chandra Poudel, is expected to help thousands of families, including those of at least 189 missing Indians, finally access insurance and compensation much sooner.
Certificates ease Indian cross border claims
To get a death certificate, families need to show proof their loved one was in the flood zone (think travel tickets or hotel bookings).
The Indian embassy and Nepalese officials will work together to verify everything.
While foreign nationals' eligibility for compensation was not established, these certificates make it way easier for families in India to handle banking, inheritance, and insurance claims across borders.