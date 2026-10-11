Nepal issues Budhi Gandaki flood alert after deadly Bhotekoshi floods

Nepal has just put out a flood alert for the Budhi Gandaki River, warning that heavy flooding could hit soon from Chumanuwmi Rural Municipality six.

Locals are being urged to stay away from low-lying areas up to Trishuli Dobhan and head for higher ground, just to be safe.

This comes not long after late August's devastating Bhotekoshi River floods, which sadly took more than 1,400 lives and left thousands more missing across several districts.