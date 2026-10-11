Nepal issues Budhi Gandaki flood alert after deadly Bhotekoshi floods
Nepal has just put out a flood alert for the Budhi Gandaki River, warning that heavy flooding could hit soon from Chumanuwmi Rural Municipality six.
Locals are being urged to stay away from low-lying areas up to Trishuli Dobhan and head for higher ground, just to be safe.
This comes not long after late August's devastating Bhotekoshi River floods, which sadly took more than 1,400 lives and left thousands more missing across several districts.
Nepal hydropower damage prompts international aid
Those floods didn't just affect people: they also damaged eight operational hydropower projects and four projects under construction and caused major damage to key roads like the Prithvi Highway.
Nepal's Prime Minister Balen Shah recently spoke at the U.N. about how climate change is making disasters like this more common in the Himalayas.
Both India and China have stepped in to offer help as Nepal works through these challenges.