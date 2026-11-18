Nepal PM Balendra Shah cuts India visit to 25 hours
Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah is cutting his first bilateral visit to India down to about 25 hours, instead of the planned three days.
Now, he'll stick to New Delhi on November 22-23, focusing on big-picture talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about $2 billion in grants and concessional loans for Nepal's flood recovery and infrastructure.
Shah meets Droupadi Murmu, S Jaishankar
Shah will meet President Droupadi Murmu and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a packed schedule.
The main focus: push forward stalled projects, boost hydropower cooperation, and secure financial help after August's floods.
Even with less time, they'll also tackle ongoing issues like the Pancheshwar hydro project and Agnipath military recruitment, key topics for both countries' future ties.