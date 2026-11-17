Nepal PM Balendra Shah to visit India on November 22
Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah is heading to India for his first official bilateral foreign visit on November 22 since taking office in March.
The trip is all about boosting cooperation: think better transportation, upgraded infrastructure, and smoother trade between the two countries.
More details are expected soon, but this visit is already being seen as a big step for both sides.
Balendra Shah plans transport infrastructure improvements
Shah's agenda includes making travel easier with improved air, road, and rail links, plus talks about expanding power lines and internet cables.
There's also a focus on building things like border checkpoints and fuel pipelines.