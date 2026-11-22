Nepal PM Balendra Shah to visit India seeking stronger ties
Nepal's prime minister, Balendra Shah, is set to visit India for two days after Chhath Puja, hoping to boost ties after a series of recent diplomatic conversations.
He'll meet Indian leaders to talk about financial support, trade, and building stronger cultural connections.
Trip follows General Dhiraj Seth's visit
This trip comes after a crucial visit by Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth to Nepal in August that helped ease tensions.
The visit was delayed due to devastating floods in Nepal, but it's now seen as a fresh chance for both countries to work through past issues and focus on cooperation, especially with both sides showing interest in closer economic and cultural links.