Nepal reduces missing persons death declaration wait to 45 days
World
After severe floods hit Nepal in August, the country has cut the wait to declare missing people dead from 12 years to only 45 days.
President Ram Chandra Poudel issued an ordinance late Friday to help families get death certificates faster, making it easier for them to claim compensation, insurance, or inheritance.
Indian families must provide proof
The new law is already active and aims to spare families long waits during tough times.
For Indian families affected by the floods, proof like travel records or last messages is needed; then the Indian embassy and Nepalese officials work together to verify claims before issuing certificates.