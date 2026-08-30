Nepal to bury unclaimed bodies as death toll reaches 675
What's the story
Nepal is preparing to bury unidentified and unclaimed bodies recovered from the recent flash floods. The decision comes after a severe deluge of water and mud devastated villages and towns, leaving at least 675 bodies recovered. Chitwan district, which borders India, has reported the highest number of recoveries with 233 bodies. Due to limited space in hospitals, authorities have decided to bury these bodies to prevent infection risks from decomposition.
Identification process
DNA samples being collected for later identification
Before burying the bodies, officials are collecting DNA samples and maintaining records with identification numbers. This system will help in possible future identification by matching DNA samples from relatives.
By Saturday afternoon, over 100 bodies had undergone DNA profiling and were ready for burial.
Burial pits are being dug to a depth of 1.5 meters with a 40-centimeter gap between them to facilitate easy exhumation later on.
Storage facility
Temporary body-storage center being set up
In Chitwan, the Industrial Enterprise Development Institute's unused building is being converted into a temporary body-storage center for around 250 bodies.
This comes after 137 bodies were recovered from Trishuli and Narayani rivers by Thursday morning.
Hospitals in Chitwan can only accommodate 30-50 bodies, prompting this additional facility.
If needed, the electric crematorium at Devghat could also be used as an option.
Disaster overview
Floods claim lives in neighboring China as well
The floods were triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Lhende River on the Nepal-Tibet border.
Rasuwa and Dhading districts were the worst affected before floodwaters moved downstream into Nuwakot, Chitwan, Gorkha, Tanahu, and Nawalparasi East.
The disaster has left at least 2,426 people still missing in the country, including hundreds of foreigners.