Nepal to declare 213 missing Indian nationals presumed dead
Nepal is set to officially declare 213 missing Indian nationals as presumed dead after the devastating August flash floods.
Triggered by a Himalayan avalanche, the disaster claimed at least 1,500 lives and left huge destruction along the Trishuli-Bhotekoshi rivers.
Nearly 4,000 people from several countries are still unaccounted for, according to Nepal's disaster authority.
Indian Embassy in Nepal seeks corrections
The Indian Embassy in Nepal is asking families of the missing Indians to check the official list and send any corrections or objections before December 2. This helps with getting death certificates issued locally.
The list also includes missing people from China, the US and other countries.