Nepal to import 350 MW from India amid hydropower dip
Nepal is set to bring in up to 350 megawatts of electricity from India, starting November 17, 2026, through July 2027.
This move comes as the country faces a dip in its own hydropower output and will let Nepal import power for up to 17 hours a day, just in time for the winter crunch.
Nepal floods knocked out power capacity
Nepal mostly relies on rivers for its electricity, so when river levels drop in winter, the lights start flickering.
Things got worse after major floods in August 2026 knocked out a big chunk of power capacity.
By importing energy now, Nepal hopes to keep things running smoothly until river levels rise again in spring and local generation picks back up.