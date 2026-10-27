Nepal's disaster authority issues Oct 29-31 Cyclone Arnab alert
World
Heads up: Nepal's disaster authority has put out a weather alert from October 29 to 31 as Cyclone Arnab gets stronger over the Bay of Bengal.
Expect heavy rain, storms, and strong winds across much of the country, with officials urging everyone to stay cautious about possible flooding and avalanches.
Flood risk in 5 Nepal provinces
If you are in Koshi, Bagmati, Madhesh, Gandaki, or Lumbini provinces, you could see serious rain and local flooding.
The advice? Avoid unnecessary travel in risky spots and keep an eye on official updates.
Emergency hotlines are up and running if you need help. Just make sure to follow safety tips from local authorities.