Nepal's Gorkha flash flood wrecks over 35 homes, no injuries
World
A sudden flash flood swept through Nepal's Gorkha district on Sunday, wrecking more than 35 homes and washing away bridges.
The Budhi Gandaki River rose fast, leading to quick evacuations and helicopter rescues.
Thankfully, no injuries or deaths have been reported.
Chumnubri-3 bridge destroyed, landslide suspected
The worst-hit spots are Salleri, Paiyuka, and Jagat, with major infrastructure like the Chumnubri-3 suspension bridge gone.
Officials think a landslide above Siuribas might have set off the flood, but they're still checking.
Meanwhile, authorities are using loudspeakers to warn riverside residents and moving people to safer ground while police teams help out on relief efforts.