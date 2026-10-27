Netanyahu and Gadi Eisenkot clash on Iran ahead of vote
Israel's upcoming elections are heating up, with Prime Minister Netanyahu and challenger Gadi Eisenkot offering very different plans for dealing with Iran.
Netanyahu is pushing hard for regime change in Tehran, even sharing a dramatic AI-generated image of Tel Aviv under nuclear attack to warn about the threat.
Eisenkot, meanwhile, prefers economic pressure and limited military action instead of all-out war.
Iran policy dominates Israeli campaign
Iran policy has become the big talking point this election.
Netanyahu reportedly tried (and failed) to get US support for military action before voting day, something that sparked plenty of debate.
Eisenkot, who used to lead Israel's army, says it's time for more diplomacy alongside any military steps and wants Israel to rely less on the US in shaping its future security plans.
Both candidates may agree on Gaza and the West Bank, but their Iran strategies show just how differently they see Israel's path forward.