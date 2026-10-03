Netanyahu calls flydubai captain Smit Machchhar hero after midair emergency
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Captain Smit Machchhar of flydubai a "hero" for his courageous life-saving actions during a mid-air emergency on September 30.
While the exact details weren't shared, Netanyahu spoke to Machchhar over a telephone call, calling him a hero and saying, "You are a hero for Israel, India and the entire world."
Machchhar invited to light Israel torch
To honor his bravery, Captain Machchhar has been invited to light a torch at Israel's Independence Day ceremony, a pretty big deal that also highlights growing ties between Israel and India.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited too, showing how one pilot's actions can bring countries closer together.
This whole story is also a reminder of how much skill and training pilots bring to every flight, especially when things get tough.