Netanyahu reportedly considers firing IDF chief Eyal Zamir over Iran
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly considering removing the Israel Defense Forces's chief of staff, Eyal Zamir, if he forms the next government, due to a clash over how to handle Iran.
Netanyahu's office has called these reports "totally fake news from start to finish," while Defense Minister Israel Katz has called them "completely fabricated and an absolute lie," but the timing, right before national elections, has definitely stirred things up.
Israeli security chiefs divided on Iran
The tension centers on military plans for Iran.
Zamir is said to be the only top security official pushing back against Netanyahu and Katz's approach, worried Tehran might misread the moves and launch a strike of its own first.
Meanwhile, Mossad and Shin Bet leaders are backing urgent action.
Netanyahu's political rival Gadi Eisenkot criticized even the idea of firing Zamir, saying, "Chief of Staff Zamir will conclude his role only in accordance with the date stipulated by law."