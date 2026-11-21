Netanyahu's party demands dropping October 7 inquiry for unity government
What's the story
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party has made it a condition to drop demands for a state commission of inquiry into the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack. This is to form a national unity government with the opposition bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot. The issue is likely to be discussed at an upcoming meeting between leaders of both sides on Sunday, according to Israel's state-owned Kan News.
Inquiry dispute
Opposition pushing for independent state inquiry
Opposition parties have been pushing for an independent state inquiry into the October 7 attack.
However, Netanyahu's coalition has resisted this idea, claiming that such a commission would lack impartiality.
Likud has told Kan that core disagreements between both sides, including the proposed inquiry, should be addressed during the negotiations.
Coalition talks
Power-sharing deal likely to be discussed
The negotiations are also likely to discuss a power-sharing deal where Netanyahu and Eisenkot would alternate as prime ministers.
Both sides have publicly stated their preference for their leader to lead any unity government for the entire four-year term.
However, according to Kan, both parties are willing to consider a rotation agreement, with each wanting to serve the first half of the term.
Coalition deadline
Eisenkot has until December 6 to form government
Eisenkot has the current mandate to form a governing coalition but has ruled out joining Netanyahu.
He has until December 6 to form a government, with the president able to grant an extension of up to two weeks.
The elections gave Likud 27 seats, Yashar 21, B'Yachad 12, the Joint List 11, The Democrats 8, Ra'am 8, Yisrael Beytenu 7, United Torah Judaism 7, Otzma Yehudit 7, Shas 6 and Religious Zionism 6.