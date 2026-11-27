Israeli opposition leader gaining momentum in bid to unseat Netanyahu
What's the story
Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot is gaining momentum in his bid to form a government and unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to Kan News, Rabbis Dov Lando and Moshe Hillel Hirsch of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism (UTJ) alliance's Degel Hatorah faction have entered talks with Eisenkot. Mansour Abbas of the Arab party Ra'am has also expressed support for an Eisenkot-led government.
Ongoing talks
Major hurdles remain in coalition-building process
Eisenkot's centrist Yashar party has also signed coalition agreements with left-wing Democrats and right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu.
However, major hurdles remain in the coalition-building process.
Eisenkot needs to convince Avigdor Lieberman of Yisrael Beiteinu to drop his opposition to including an Arab party.
The UTJ's Agudat Yisrael faction has yet to agree on joining the coalition.
Political dynamics
Potential challenges and compromises in the coalition talks
The potential alliance between the Change bloc and UTJ could be a double-edged sword. Eisenkot would have to compromise on his election promises regarding military conscription for ultra-Orthodox Jews.
Meanwhile, UTJ may have to compromise on issues that many of its voters might oppose.
The situation remains fluid as negotiations continue with other potential coalition partners like Naftali Bennett's Be'Yachad party and Arab-majority lists supported by Democrats.
Political maneuvering
Netanyahu accused of stalling alternative government formation
Netanyahu has been accused of trying to stall the formation of an alternative government.
Lieberman alleged that Netanyahu would drag out negotiations over a unity government and look for pretexts to blow them up.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog has given Eisenkot until December 6 to form a government, with a possible extension.
If Eisenkot fails to secure support, Israel could face more political uncertainty.