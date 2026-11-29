Netanyahu set to meet Eisenkot over rotating PM proposal
Israel's political scene is tense after October's election ended in a hung parliament.
Opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot has given caretaker prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu just 24 hours to start serious coalition talks, following Netanyahu's offer of a rotating prime ministership, where Eisenkot would go first.
Their meeting is set for early Sunday, hinting at possible big changes in how the government could be run.
Arab-led 19 seats could tip government
Neither side has enough seats to form a government alone: Netanyahu's bloc has 53 seats, Eisenkot's holds 48, and Arab-led parties won a combined 19 seats, making their support a potential factor in coalition formation.
Some opposition leaders aren't buying Netanyahu's proposal, calling it insincere.
Eisenkot says he wants a government that represents everyone and is committed to forming a government representing all Israeli citizens and says we put forward significant compromise positions in some areas.