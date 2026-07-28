Netanyahu to discuss Iran's Pickaxe Mountain activity with Trump: Report
What's the story
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet United States President Donald Trump in Washington, where he will discuss Iran's alleged nuclear activities at the Pickaxe Mountain complex. According to the New York Post, Netanyahu plans to present evidence that Tehran is not genuinely seeking a diplomatic resolution. The evidence includes the relocation of parts of Iran's nuclear infrastructure to Pickaxe Mountain, which Israel sees as proof of this claim.
Military action
Trump hinted at possible military action against site
President Trump had previously said that there wasn't enough evidence to strike Pickaxe Mountain during the last Iran war.
However, he recently hinted at possible military action against the site during a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.
"We're going to take out Pickaxe Mountain. Tell the Iranians to be ready," he said in an interview on The Hugh Hewitt Show.
Diplomatic discussions
Netanyahu to also discuss efforts to maintain ceasefire
Apart from the nuclear issue, Netanyahu is also likely to discuss efforts to maintain a ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza during his Washington visit.
The report said Trump had paused a bombing campaign on Iran over the weekend amid new talks aimed at stopping Tehran's attacks in the Strait of Hormuz.
After he meets with Trump, Netanyahu will stay in Washington on Tuesday to join world leaders in paying tribute to late Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC).