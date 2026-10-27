Netanyahu's Israel election campaign complicated by ICC warrant, corruption trials
World
With Israel's elections happening today, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in a tough spot.
He's not just campaigning, he's also dealing with an international arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court, or ICC, over alleged Gaza war crimes, plus ongoing corruption trials at home.
All this is making his fight to stay in power much more complicated.
Netanyahu charged, could lose diplomatic immunity
Netanyahu has been charged with bribery, fraud, and breach of trust tied to business and media deals, allegations he firmly denies.
But the real risk? If he loses the election, he could lose his diplomatic immunity and even face arrest if he travels to ICC member countries.