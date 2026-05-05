Missed your flight from Dubai? Here's what to do next

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) has introduced the Aviation Consumer Welfare Directive. This new set of rules outlines the responsibilities of airlines, travel agents, and passengers in case of flight disruptions. The directive is applicable to both local and foreign airlines operating from Dubai airports, as well as licensed travel agents. It aims to provide clear guidelines for handling flight delays, cancellations, and other disruptions.

Rights outlined Passenger entitlements during flight disruptions Under the new rules, passengers are entitled to a range of options during flight disruptions. These include rebooking on the next available flight, rerouting on another airline if possible, or receiving a full refund or voucher for unused ticket portions. Airlines must also communicate timely information about the nature of disruptions, reasons behind them, and expected durations.

Extended assistance Additional support for passengers facing longer delays In cases of longer delays, airlines are mandated to provide additional support such as meals, communication access, hotel accommodation if necessary, and transport between the airport and hotel. The rules also emphasize priority support for the passengers with special needs, unaccompanied minors, and elderly travelers.

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