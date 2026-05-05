Missed your flight from Dubai? Here's what to do next
What's the story
The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) has introduced the Aviation Consumer Welfare Directive. This new set of rules outlines the responsibilities of airlines, travel agents, and passengers in case of flight disruptions. The directive is applicable to both local and foreign airlines operating from Dubai airports, as well as licensed travel agents. It aims to provide clear guidelines for handling flight delays, cancellations, and other disruptions.
Rights outlined
Passenger entitlements during flight disruptions
Under the new rules, passengers are entitled to a range of options during flight disruptions. These include rebooking on the next available flight, rerouting on another airline if possible, or receiving a full refund or voucher for unused ticket portions. Airlines must also communicate timely information about the nature of disruptions, reasons behind them, and expected durations.
Extended assistance
Additional support for passengers facing longer delays
In cases of longer delays, airlines are mandated to provide additional support such as meals, communication access, hotel accommodation if necessary, and transport between the airport and hotel. The rules also emphasize priority support for the passengers with special needs, unaccompanied minors, and elderly travelers.
Transparency requirements
When compensation is not mandatory
At the time of booking, airlines are required to clearly disclose the total ticket price, the terms for changes and cancellations, baggage rules, and also details of the operating carrier and any stopovers. However, if a disruption is due to events beyond an airline's control such as severe weather or natural disasters, compensation isn't mandatory. Nevertheless, airlines must offer assistance and attempt alternative travel arrangements within a support cap of 72 hours unless extended by authorities.