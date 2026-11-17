New study: Anti-Arab sentiment spiked over 400% during Israel election
During Israel's recent election, anti-Arab sentiment on X rose by more than 400%, according to a new study by the Brandeis Institute and FakeReporter.
The spike, seen from October 27-29 on platforms like X, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, was driven by unfounded claims of election fraud targeting Arab Israeli parties (many spread by top politicians including Benjamin Netanyahu).
Arab-majority parties secured 19 Knesset seats
Arab-majority parties secured 19 Knesset seats, giving them real influence in shaping the next government.
Meanwhile, posts painting Arab citizens as threats or cheaters went viral (some reaching over 1 million views thanks to figures like Netanyahu and Itamar Ben-Gvir).
Only Google responded when researchers asked tech companies to step up moderation, but it said the Central Elections Committee had made no requests for extra moderation procedures.
All this comes as political tensions remain high and coalition talks continue.