New Ukraine video shows naked man kneeling begging Ukrainian drone
World
A new video from Ukraine shows a naked man kneeling in the grass and begging a Ukrainian drone for help.
The clip, which surfaced on a military Telegram channel and was reported by local media on Thursday, highlights just how desperate things have become for some fighters in the conflict.
Man believed among Russia's foreign recruits
The man is thought to be one of nearly 50,000 foreign recruits Russia has brought in since invading Ukraine in 2022.
These fighters come from over 150 countries and territories and are often sent into dangerous situations.
Recently, several from Botswana and Cameroon were named among those killed.
For Russia, using foreign mercenaries is a way to boost troop numbers.