New York City 'Chinese spy' lookalike contest mocks NVIDIA controversy
New York City just got creative with a Chinese spy lookalike contest, poking fun at the NVIDIA controversy involving former CEO Jensen Huang and espionage rumors around Alice Huang.
The event, which went viral on Instagram, featured contestants, including a man dressed as Jensen Huang, competing with women dressed as "Chinese spies" to see who could best pull off the spy persona.
QR voting provokes racial insensitivity debate
Voting happened via QR codes, keeping things modern and interactive.
While some viewers found the whole thing hilarious ("Loving this so much"), others felt it crossed a line, calling out racial insensitivity.
The contest has definitely sparked debate about where humor fits in stories like this.