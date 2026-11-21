New York City lawmakers propose bill banning boiling crustaceans alive
New York City lawmakers are pushing a new bill that would stop restaurants from boiling lobsters, crabs, and other crustaceans alive.
Instead, chefs would need to use more humane cooking methods.
The move comes after studies suggested these sea creatures may feel pain when boiled alive without first being stunned.
No 1st-offense penalty for boiling crustaceans
If the bill passes, there is no penalty for a first offense, but second or subsequent violations could mean a civil penalty of up to $100 per violation.
Lawmakers suggest chilling crustaceans first and then physically severing the main nervous system.
Supporters say it is about treating animals better, something other countries, like Switzerland and New Zealand, have already started doing.