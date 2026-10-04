New York governor urges AG probe into alleged Cornell assault
A woman says she was drugged and assaulted by seven former students at a Cornell fraternity house in October 2024.
Some of the accused deny the claims, but the case has drawn intense public outcry.
Now, New York's governor has called for an independent investigation led by the state attorney general.
Lawsuit alleges ketamine assault at Cornell
The woman is suing both Cornell University and the ex-students for sexual assault, saying she was given ketamine and became completely incapacitated during the attack.
The local prosecutor did not press charges at first due to limited evidence from campus police, but new details in her lawsuit pushed officials to take another look.
The case has sparked protests on campus, with students demanding better handling of sexual assault cases.
The presidents of every fraternity in Cornell's Interfraternity Council voted unanimously to cancel social events this weekend, and there is talk about updating New York's consent laws around intoxication.