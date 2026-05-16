New York's rail workers go on 1st strike in 32-years

In a major disruption to the busiest commuter rail system in North America, thousands of workers on New York 's Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) went on strike today. The walkout comes after the contract negotiations for a new wage agreement failed. The strike has already affected nearly 300,000 daily passengers, and caused widespread travel disruptions across the New York metropolitan area.

Service suspension Strike suspends service on several LIRR branches The strike, which is the first in 32 years, has suspended service on several Long Island Rail Road branches. These include the Babylon, City Terminal Zone, Far Rockaway, Hempstead, Long Beach, Montauk, Oyster Bay, Port Jefferson, Port Washington, Ronkonkoma, and West Hempstead branches. The suspensions are expected to affect commuters traveling between Long Island and key transit hubs in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens.

Travel disruption Commuters to face delays, rerouted travel plans Many LIRR trains typically start or end their journeys at Penn Station or Grand Central Madison in Manhattan, while others pass through Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn and stations such as Hunterspoint Avenue, Long Island City in Queens. With rail service disrupted by the strike, thousands of riders are expected to face delays, rerouted travel plans, and heavier road traffic across the New York metropolitan area.

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