New York state police to investigate Cornell sexual offense complaints
World
Big change at Cornell: New York's governor just announced that state police, not campus police, will now handle all future sexual offense complaints at the university.
This comes after criticism that Cornell mishandled the 2024 case and aims to make investigations more thorough and independent.
No-confidence vote targets Cornell president Kotlikoff
The move follows a high-profile 2024 case where a student was allegedly drugged and gang raped at a fraternity, leading to a lawsuit against Cornell.
Even though Cornell has since hired sexual assault investigators, many faculty are still frustrated.
The Faculty Senate is now holding a no-confidence vote on President Michael Kotlikoff and the administration (October 30-November 6), reflecting ongoing concerns about how these cases are managed.