New Zealand election results leave parliament hung 65 to 58
New Zealand's latest election ended with no clear winner: neither the center-right National Party nor the center-left Labour Party got enough seats to rule alone.
After special votes were counted, the right-wing parties held 65 seats, and Labour rose to 58 in the 130-seat Parliament.
Wong's Opportunity Party holds 7 seats
With seven seats, Qiulae Wong's centrist Opportunity Party suddenly holds all the cards.
Not tied to either major side, Wong's promise of evidence-based policies and less political drama really clicked with voters tired of old-school party fights.
Now, Luxon and his right-wing government partners face lengthy negotiations with Opportunity to form a governing deal.