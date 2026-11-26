New Zealand ends fast-track skilled migrant visas for 6-point applicants
Big update if you're eyeing New Zealand:
Starting November 30, 2026, the country will stop fast-tracking Skilled Migrant visas for applicants claiming six points through doctoral or master's qualifications obtained after full-time study in New Zealand, occupational registration, or income equivalent to three times the current median wage.
Instead, top priority will go to Tier 1 Green List jobs (think doctors and engineers).
Immigration New Zealand groups similar applications
Immigration New Zealand is also rolling out a new system where similar applications (like those from the same employer or job type) get processed together.
This is to keep things moving faster after a recent surge in applications: 44% were from folks using their New Zealand master's degrees for extra points.
If you've already applied and your case is being reviewed, nothing changes, but new and unassigned applications will follow these fresh rules.