New Zealand introduces 6-month job-search visa for international graduates
New Zealand just introduced a six-month work visa for international graduates, including eligible candidates from India, who want to stay and job-hunt after finishing their studies.
The best part? You don't need a job offer to apply.
This new option is for graduates who aren't eligible for the regular post-study work visa but still want a shot at working in New Zealand.
Level 5 to 7 visa requirements
You're eligible if you finished a Level five, six, or seven qualification after at least two years of full-time study in New Zealand.
You'll need to have held a student visa recently and apply within three months of it expiring.
Be ready to show proof of NZ$5,000 in funds, meet health and character checks, and note that English language courses or micro-credentials don't count.
If you already qualify for the standard post-study work visa, this one isn't for you.