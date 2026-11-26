You're eligible if you finished a Level five, six, or seven qualification after at least two years of full-time study in New Zealand.

You'll need to have held a student visa recently and apply within three months of it expiring.

Be ready to show proof of NZ$5,000 in funds, meet health and character checks, and note that English language courses or micro-credentials don't count.

If you already qualify for the standard post-study work visa, this one isn't for you.