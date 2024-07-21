In short Simplifying... In short A newlywed Indian-origin man, Dasaur, was fatally shot in a suspected road rage incident in Indianapolis.

Fatal shooting in Indianapolis suspected as road-rage incident

Newly married Indian-origin man shot dead in Indianapolis; shooter released

By Chanshimla Varah 01:45 pm Jul 21, 202401:45 pm

What's the story An Indian-origin man was shot dead in a suspected road-rage incident on Tuesday evening in Indianapolis, United States. The victim, identified as 29-year-old Gavin Dasaur by his wife, Viviana ZaMora, was found by police officers lying in the middle of the road with at least one gunshot wound. The suspected shooter was initially detained at the scene of the incident. However, he was released after investigators found that he may have been acting in self-defense.

Investigation details

Reason behind the altercation unknown

A harrowing video that has gone viral shows Dasaur, who appears to be clutching a weapon, yelling at a driver in a white Chevy pickup truck during the suspected road rage incident. Dasaur then attempts to punch the driver when the driver points their own gun at him, firing repeatedly as the 29-year-old falls to the ground. The details surrounding what led to the altercation and shooting remain unknown.

Twitter Post

Trigger Warning: Video shows the moment Dasaur was shot

Investigation continues

Autopsy scheduled, police seek witnesses

An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted by the Marion County Coroner's Office to determine Dasaur's cause and manner of death. As of Friday, the case remains active and under investigation. In an interview with The Indianapolis Star, Dasaur's wife said they had recently tied the knot and were looking to start a family. "We were so in love and had many plans for the future...Like starting a family and enjoying honeymoon, and traveling all over the world," she said.