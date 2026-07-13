'News so sweet': Iran celebrates Trump ally Lindsey Graham's death
What's the story
Iranian state media and regime supporters celebrated the death of United States Senator Lindsey Graham on Sunday. The Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the Iranian regime, reported the news with a headline that read: "Graham dies, taking the destruction of Iran to the grave." A host on state television even said, "This news is so sweet that I'm reading it twice," adding that the "war-mongering anti-Iran senator" had gone "straight to hell."
Reactions
Regime supporters shared graphic with Graham's face crossed out
On social media, regime supporters shared a graphic with several figures, including Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, allegedly marked for revenge over the February attack on Iran. Graham's face was crossed out with a red X as the only one "eliminated." Seyed Mohammad Marandi, a professor at the University of Tehran, also reacted to Graham's death. He wrote: "It's a shame. I wanted him to see oil prices on Monday before he went to hell."
Condolences
Iran's exiled crown prince calls Graham steadfast friend
Iran's exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi also reacted to Graham's death but took a detour from the applause in Tehran. He called him a "steadfast friend of the Iranian people" and a defender of freedom. Graham died on Saturday night "from a brief and sudden illness." His office said the preliminary cause of death was "aortic dissection due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease," or a rupture of his aorta due to a hardening of his arteries.
Passing
More on Graham's death and career
Graham was known for his hardline stance on Iran and support for military pressure against the country. He was among those who called for a "regime change" in Iran. He also strongly supported Ukraine and Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories. He represented South Carolina in the US Senate for over two decades, being one of the Republican Party's most influential voices on foreign affairs. A foe-turned-close-ally of Trump, the 71-year-old politician was up for re-election in midterm elections in November
Mourning
Israeli PM calls Graham great friend, Iranian mission mocks senator
Trump led tributes to "one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known," describing Graham as a "true American Patriot" in a Truth Social post. Israeli prime minister also paid tribute to Graham, calling him "a great friend of Israel and a cherished friend of mine." He said Graham believed "the security of Israel and America are inseparable" and devoted his life to strengthening the US-Israel alliance.