'News so sweet': Iran celebrates Trump ally Lindsey Graham's death 

Passing

More on Graham's death and career

Graham was known for his hardline stance on Iran and support for military pressure against the country. He was among those who called for a "regime change" in Iran. He also strongly supported Ukraine and Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories. He represented South Carolina in the US Senate for over two decades, being one of the Republican Party's most influential voices on foreign affairs. A foe-turned-close-ally of Trump, the 71-year-old politician was up for re-election in midterm elections in November