Nigeria confirms Ebola case in Abuja, 1st in a decade
World
Nigeria just reported its first Ebola case in over a decade, and the Africa CDC is on it.
The patient, a Ugandan-born diplomat's wife living in Abuja, tested positive for the Bundibugyo strain, even though she hadn't traveled to the Congo, where most recent outbreaks happened.
Africa CDC's quick response aims to track down anyone who might have been exposed and stop the virus from spreading quietly.
Experts probe Bundibugyo link to Kenya
This Bundibugyo strain is known for being severe.
Scientists are now looking into whether this Nigerian case is linked to a similar one recently found in Kenya, as both viruses seem genetically close.
Experts from multiple countries are teaming up to trace how the virus got here, which is key for keeping people safe across the region.