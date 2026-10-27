Nigeria monitors 52 contacts after Swiss woman diagnosed with Ebola
World
Nigeria is closely monitoring 52 people who had contact with a Swiss woman recently diagnosed with Ebola.
She is now being treated in Switzerland, but just to be safe, 52 contacts, including health workers and others who came into contact with the woman after she fell ill, are under a 21-day watch.
There are no active Ebola cases in Nigeria right now.
Nigeria activates top emergency response
Drawing on lessons from the 2014 outbreak, Nigeria has activated its top emergency response system and ramped up hospital safety checks like screenings and isolation.
Officials are also looking into whether this case might be linked to Kenya's first confirmed Ebola patient, since both traveled through Entebbe airport on Oct. 3.
The goal: stop any spread before it starts and keep everyone safe.