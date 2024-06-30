Nigeria: Women suicide bombers target wedding, funeral, hospital; 18 killed
A series of devastating suicide attacks in northeastern Nigeria on Saturday claimed at least 18 lives and left 19 people critically injured, according to local authorities. The attacks targeted a wedding, a hospital, and a funeral in the town of Gwoza. Borno State police spokesman Nahum Kenneth Daso reported that one of the blasts was triggered by a woman carrying an infant who detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at a crowded motor park during a wedding ceremony.
Further attacks amplify death toll and injuries
Women suicide bombers also targeted a hospital in the same town, which is located over the border from Cameroon. Authorities reported that another incident occurred at the funeral for the victims of the wedding blast. Among the injured, 19 were severely wounded and transported to Maiduguri for treatment while an additional 23 victims await evacuation.
Boko Haram's reign of terror continues
The jihadist group Boko Haram, which has not yet claimed responsibility for these recent attacks, has been causing havoc in the region for over a decade. The group seized control of Gwoza in 2014 but was expelled by Nigerian military forces with assistance from Chadian forces in 2015. Despite losing control of the town, Boko Haram continues to launch attacks from nearby mountains. This ongoing violence has resulted in over 40,000 deaths and displaced approximately two million in northeastern Nigeria.