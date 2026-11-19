Nikhil Gupta faces sentencing Nov 20 for Pannun murder plot
Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national, will find out his sentence on November 20 after admitting to plotting the murder of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Khalistani separatist with US and Canadian citizenship.
Prosecutors are seeking 24 years in prison, saying the plan was a serious threat against a US citizen.
Judge Victor Marrero is set to decide Gupta's fate.
Nikhil Gupta allegedly brokered $100,000 hit
Gupta worked with an Indian government employee and allegedly brokered the deal for $100,000 for the hit.
His lawyers are asking for a lighter sentence, pointing to his clean record and struggles with alcoholism at the time.
In court, Gupta expressed regret and said he's grateful no one was hurt.
Prosecutors argue that a tough sentence is needed to show how serious this kind of crime is and discourage others from trying something similar.