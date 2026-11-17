NOAA warns strong El Nino could flood 16 US states
NOAA says a strong El Nino could bring more floods to 16 US states this winter, with the pattern likely sticking around into early 2027.
Southeastern states, think Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas, should expect extra rain in the coming months.
El Nino shifts national weather patterns
El Nino is shaking up usual weather patterns: northern states may get warmer temperatures and less snow, while southern and eastern coasts are in for wetter days.
California has already declared a state of emergency to prepare for possible floods and mudslides.
Meanwhile, places spared from flooding might see drought or wildfire risks once spring and summer roll in.