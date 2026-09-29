Nonstop Sept 24-28 rain in Nepal kills at least 27
World
Nepal has been hit hard by nonstop rain from September 24-28, leading to at least 27 deaths and leaving four people missing.
The downpour, linked to a weather system from the Bay of Bengal, triggered hundreds of landslides and floods that have disrupted daily life and caused serious damage.
Officials counted 304 landslide incidents
During this period, officials counted 304 landslide incidents, which destroyed homes, damaged bridges, and left many injured or missing. Floods added to the crisis with more casualties.
This comes just weeks after earlier floods in August, showing how vulnerable Nepal remains during monsoon season as communities struggle to recover.