Nor'easter hits East Coast on Thanksgiving, flooding New Jersey towns
A major nor'easter hit the East Coast just in time for Thanksgiving, leaving parts of New Jersey underwater.
Coastal towns like Stone Harbor and Ocean City saw streets flooded, and holiday plans were thrown off as the National Weather Service warned that some areas could see up to 3 feet of water.
Nor'easter exceeded Hurricane Sandy heights
This storm actually pushed water higher than Hurricane Sandy did back in 2012. Cape May reached 9.41 feet, beating Sandy's peak by over one-half foot.
Winds topped 97km/h, making things even tougher.
The nor'easter also disrupted travel and events in nearby states like New York, Maryland, and Virginia, so it wasn't just a local problem.
People all along the coast felt the impact.