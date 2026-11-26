Norovirus outbreak sickens 268 aboard Caribbean Princess cruise ship
A norovirus outbreak hit the Caribbean Princess cruise ship, leaving 268 people (mostly passengers and some crew) dealing with stomach issues like vomiting and diarrhea.
The trouble started just a few days into their 12-night trip around the Caribbean and Panama Canal, and the ship returned to Port Everglades in Florida on Monday.
CDC confirms norovirus in stool samples
After testing confirmed norovirus was behind it all, the CDC said stool samples collected from sick travelers confirmed norovirus as the culprit behind the stomach bug.
The virus spread quickly, highlighting how tough it can be to control outbreaks at sea.