Norte and Bryson fires threaten Orange and Los Angeles counties
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Wildfires are hitting Southern California hard right now. The Norte Fire in Orange County has already been burning structures and forced people to evacuate as strong Santa Ana winds push the flames across San Clemente.
Meanwhile, the Bryson Fire in Los Angeles County is threatening over 7,200 structures, with firefighters racing to contain it as wind gusts may reach 97km/h by Friday afternoon.
Power cuts hit over 135,000 customers
To stop more fires from starting, utilities have cut power for over 135,000 customers.
Schools in the San Juan Capistrano School District closed early and canceled after-school activities because of fire danger.
With conditions this intense, emergency teams are focused on keeping everyone safe and preventing more damage.